Blake Lively Said No To The Met Gala (Allegedly) Before Justin Baldoni Drama, And Now Another Star ‘Mired In Controversy’ Is Skipping Too

A few days ago we learned that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds had landed a coveted invitation to the 2025 Met Gala, but were not planning to go. Allegedly, they’d passed well before the legal drama with Justin Baldoni began (though in truth the behind-the-scenes drama has run on for much longer). Now Anna Wintour has found herself handing out another invitation to an actress who has been dealing with some controversy: Rachel Zegler.

Per a report over at Page Six, Rachel Zegler was given an invite to attend the 2025 Met Gala. This has come, the outlet has alleged, despite the fact there have been rumblings of some drama between the actress and her co-star Gal Gadot, who is Israeli and has supported pro-Israeli views. He co-star, on the other hand, landed in the headlines headlines when she posted pro-Palestine commentary on a post that was really supposed to be about the Snow White trailer.

At the time of this writing, the movie has only gone on to make $169 million at the global box office, a far cry from what December’s Mufasa: The Lion King raked in (nearly $722 million). But Zegler is still an actress in demand thanks to roles like the more successful Hunger Games prequel Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and it was enough to land her an invite, though she allegedly will also not be attending due to a conflicting work gig in London (where she will be in the West End version of Evita).

So, while it seems like BTS drama does not deter Ms. Wintour, we may not see some of the more controversial names on the guest list this year regardless. The outlet’s Ian Mohr specifically joked there will be some “people” at the famous fashion event, before noting:

So, yeah don’t worry, there will be people at the Met Gala. I guess basically the bottom line is there’s some stars who are mired in controversy recently who will not go to the Met Gala, but they’re all saying, ‘Don’t worry, it has nothing to do with any of the controversy…’

It is worth pointing out that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have skipped the Met Gala before. They didn’t attend the last two years, in fact, with one decision having to do with Lively being recently postpartum at the time. Lively’s first Met Gala was in 2008, but she also skipped a smattering of years in between her debut and 2022, when she wore an incredible reversible dress.

So it’s not that unusual to hear she would be skipping. Still, after the backlash to Ryan Reynolds’ SNL50 jokes that cropped up online, it’s would also be easy to see why they might want to keep a lower profile right now with their legal battles going through the system. Though, again, they've reportedly said the decision was made prior.

This year, Doechii and some other names have already committed to the event, but we’ll have to wait and see what major staples end up showing. And insofar as Zegler and Lively go, at least they probably won’t have to deal down the line with the rumors the Kardashians literally deal with every year when it comes to the Met Gala.