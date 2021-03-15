news

2021 Academy Award Nominations, See The Full List Including Nomadland And More

An Academy Award promo image

Despite an unprecedented year in 2020, Awards Season has still manage to arrive. With other ceremonies like the Golden Globes in the rear view, all eyes are on the biggest event: The Academy Awards. A number of projects were pushed back, but there still managed to a unique season full of strong performances. From streaming hits like Mank to acclaimed dramas like Nomadland, movie fans were treated to glorious storytelling, even if they never actually spent much time in a theater.

Last season was lacking in major movie blockbusters, with the exception of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. But that didn't stop studios from releasing pedigree films to the masses, whether it be via streaming service or VOD. And without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards.

Nomadland

Best Picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman's pharmacy scene

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day as Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman in Ma Rainey

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ra Mainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Maria Bakolova in the car during Borat 2

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

The cast of The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Fern in Nomadland

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Movie Film
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger

Mebh in Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Feature

Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Mads Mikkelsen in Another Round

International Feature Film

Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

A participant from Crip Camp

Best Documentary Feature

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Gary Oldman in Mank

Production Design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Tom Hanks in News of the World

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Anya Taylor-Joy in Emma

Best Costume Design

Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

Riz Ahmed in Sound of Metal

Film Editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Glenn Close in Hillbilly Elegy

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

the cast of Da 5 Blods

Best Score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Rachel MccAdams "singing" in Eurovision

Best Original Song

"Fight For You",  Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice", The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik", Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)", The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night In Miami

Soul's barber scene

Best Sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

Robert Pattinson in Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

If Anything Happens I Love You's family hugging

Best Animated Short

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes- People

A caretaker in Hunger Ward

Best Documentary Short

Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Osac Isaac in The Letter Room

Best Live Action Short

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Despite the countless movie delays that occurred over the past year, there is still a full season of award contenders. We'll just have to wait and see which projects take home a coveted Academy Award. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

