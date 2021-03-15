2021 Academy Award Nominations, See The Full List Including Nomadland And More

Despite an unprecedented year in 2020, Awards Season has still manage to arrive. With other ceremonies like the Golden Globes in the rear view, all eyes are on the biggest event: The Academy Awards. A number of projects were pushed back, but there still managed to a unique season full of strong performances. From streaming hits like Mank to acclaimed dramas like Nomadland, movie fans were treated to glorious storytelling, even if they never actually spent much time in a theater.
Last season was lacking in major movie blockbusters, with the exception of Christopher Nolan's Tenet. But that didn't stop studios from releasing pedigree films to the masses, whether it be via streaming service or VOD. And without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2021 Academy Awards.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ra Mainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Movie Film
The Father
Nomadland
One Night In Miami
The White Tiger
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over The Moon
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
International Feature Film
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight For You", Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice", The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik", Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)", The Life Ahead
"Speak Now" One Night In Miami
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes- People
Best Documentary Short
Collette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Despite the countless movie delays that occurred over the past year, there is still a full season of award contenders. We'll just have to wait and see which projects take home a coveted Academy Award. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.