Netflix’s Bird Box Is Getting A Spinoff

Bird Box was based on a 2014 novel by Josh Malerman, which has since been given a sequel on the page called Malorie. Following the success of the Netflix movie, Malerman revisited his story with a continuation that sees Bullock’s character 12 years after the events of the original. When he was promoting the book, he said a Bird Box 2 film adaptation was in the works as well. So it’s possible that fans of the movies could get this spinoff and an eventual follow-up to the story of Malore and her kids, Boy and Girl.