Disneyland Reveals All Of The Major Changes Coming When The Park And California Adventure Open

I’ve been to Disney World since the pandemic reared its ugly head and these changes are very similar to what has gone on at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot and Hollywood Studios. In addition, there are also safety restrictions and rules including how to stand in line and when it’s OK to be eating or drinking. Even though the Florida parks have been open much longer, events where people congregate, including parades and fireworks extravaganzas, are still out. So, it’s no huge surprise that Disneyland will also be making these major changes, but it will still likely be a shock to the system for those longtime fans who return to the California parks for the first time.