Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint Reveals Hilarious Regret From His Time Working On The Franchise

While rewatching the Harry Potter series must hit a little different for the stars, it’s safe to say we are thankful for their sacrifice. Rupert Grint has plenty of cringy moments in the series, some of which we feel with him. It’s easy for fans to rewatch the films as adults and put themselves into their younger selves’ shoes, but we'll never really know what it’s like for our most awkward years to be on display for the world to see and rewatch over and over. For that - we thank the stars for using their own youth to bring our childhood dreams to life on the big screen.