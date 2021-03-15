First Reviews For HBO Max's Snyder Cut Are Live, Here's What The Critics Are Saying About Zack Snyder's Justice League

After years (literally, years) of waiting, Zack Snyder is finally ready to deliver his version of Justice League to the world. That’s right, the Snyder Cut, a.k.a. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is finally debuting on HBO Max this Thursday, March 18.

You’ve probably heard the story already: in the wake of a personal loss, Zack Snyder stepped down from the helm of 2017’s Justice League and Joss Whedon was hired to finish the film. That version became recognized as a massive debacle, as Joss Whedon and the studio completely changed the direction of the film, and it flopped at the box office. Fans begged and pleaded for years for the Snyder Cut to be released, now the blockbuster is getting a second chance under its original director. Soon we'll get to see Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, and Ezra Miller in action as the director originally intended. People have already shared their thoughts on Twitter, but now critics have started releasing reviews.