Wait, Will Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond Theme Be Eligible For The Oscars Again Next Year?

The Technical Reasons No Time To Die’s Theme Will Have To Wait For The Oscars

Brace yourselves, folks: it’s time to look at the rulebook, the enemy of every Bond villain and the only reason Air Bud could play so many professional sports. If you take a look at the official rules for the Academy Awards, Rule 15 has several conditions that stipulate what a movie like No Time To Die has to do in order to have its theme song considered for an Oscar. Both of these conditions provide the hurdles that prevent the 25th James Bond film from competing for the honors of Best Song this year. The first condition of Rule 15 is that the song in question needs to be written specifically for the movie it’s being used in, and it must be used either “in the body of the motion picture, or the first music cue in the end credits.”