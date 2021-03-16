Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Praises Chris Pratt’s Work On The Marvel Sequel

That being said, don’t expect Star-Lord and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy to have an integral role in Thor: Love and Thunder, akin to Hulk’s in Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Pratt and the other Guardians actors have already wrapped their work on the movie, suggesting that they’ll only briefly pop up in Thor 4. It’s possible we may simply see Thor leaving the Guardians as he embarks upon his next adventure, although that’s not to say that’s the last time we’ll ever see him with them. Maybe Hemsworth could pop up in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.