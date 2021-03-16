Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam: An Updated Cast List

Aldis Hodge

The Justice Society of America’s lineup in Black Adam is much smaller than it usually is in the comics, but fortunately, two of its founding members from the printed pages will appear in the movie. The first of them is Hawkman, a.k.a. Carter Hall, with The Invisible Man’s Aldis Hodge bringing him to life. Hawkman derives his ability to fly from the alien material known as Nth metal, and what makes Carter especially interesting is that he was once Prince Khufu in ancient Egypt. Thanks to a curse cast when he and his lover, Chay-Ara, were murdered, the couple have been reincarnated over many lifetimes. Hodge has confirmed that Black Adam will delve into Hawkman’s African roots, but unfortunately, this version of the hero won’t be accompanied by Hawkgirl.