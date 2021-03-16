Technical Issues Ruined Zack Snyder's Justice League World Premiere So HBO Max Better Buckle Up

There was a silver lining of good news. The access codes eventually ended up in fans’ inboxes, and countless DC fans stayed up through the night to make sure that they experienced all four hours of Justice League, the movie they have been waiting for for the past four years. But this is a warning cry to HBO Max, which is about to open its gates to a flood of global interest for this movie. Are they prepared for the amount of interest and attention that this streaming movie could get? What will they do if their servers experience technical issues on day one? There has to be a way to fortify the servers and brace for impact, because a tsunami is coming.