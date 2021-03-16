LaKeith Stanfield Drops F-Bomb In Deleted Response To Confusing Oscar Nomination

Despite the confusing Oscar nomination, I, along with many others, agree that LaKeith Stanfield did deserve a nomination, but in the Best Lead Actor category. Stanfield didn’t just play informant William O’Neal; he became his character. He was so believable that some felt his performance was too close to the actor’s persona. But playing O’Neal did affect audiences as Stanfield spoke on how the role took a mental toll on him even after the film wrapped. The actor’s turn as the informant was just the latest performance by him that captured the public’s attention. Being the lead of such an important film, he did deserve a lead nomination rather than supporting.