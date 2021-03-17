Trippy Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Highlights The Scale Of The Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The 2021 movie scene is still a big confusing mess and we're still not entirely sure what movies we'll see, or where we might see them. But one thing is certain: Godzilla vs. Kong will be the biggest movie of the year. That's not to say it will be the most popular or will make the most money, simply that it's going to deal with some of the largest characters of any movie. And now, a new poster promoting the film gives us a potentially vertigo inducing look at just how big we're talking.