Trippy Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Highlights The Scale Of The Movie

The 2021 movie scene is still a big confusing mess and we're still not entirely sure what movies we'll see, or where we might see them. But one thing is certain: Godzilla vs. Kong will be the biggest movie of the year. That's not to say it will be the most popular or will make the most money, simply that it's going to deal with some of the largest characters of any movie. And now, a new poster promoting the film gives us a potentially vertigo inducing look at just how big we're talking.
The new poster, which is specifically promoting seeing Godzilla vs. Kong in Dolby Cinema, takes it's image from a top down perspective. We're looking down at a massive city, with huge skyscrapers, and with that we can see just how big Godzilla and Kong truly are. Check it out.
It's a fairly bizarre perspective for the poster, but it seems like that's sort of the point. Not only are these massive beasts so large that they dwarf buildings. They're actually so big that, from their perspective, you can see the curve of the earth. That's...big.
We're only a couple weeks away from the release of Godzilla vs. Kong but based on the response to the film's trailer, this could be the biggest movie release we've had in over a year. People seemed to be really excited seeing the two popular characters going head to head. The trailer, like this poster, is promising that "one will fall," indicating that in the question of who will win this fight, there will be a definitive winner. One of them seemingly isn't going to survive the story. Although, that doesn't mean this is the last movie in the franchise.
And the good news is, if you want to see this age old grudge match, it's not too tough. Godzilla vs. Kong will be in theaters where possible, but the film will also be streamed on HBO Max, meaning that anybody who already subscribes to the streaming service will be able to watch, and anybody who wants to check it out can do so for little more than the cost of a normal movie ticket, but won't need to leave the house.
Of course, this poster would like to see you go to an actual movie theater to enjoy the film, and there's something to be said for that. The theatrical experience is always something special, but unless your home theater actually contains a screen on par with an actual movie theater, then you really won't be able to appreciate that massive size of these creatures in quite the same way.