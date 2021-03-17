Sorry, Venom Fans, Let There Be Carnage Has Been Delayed Again

Venom: Let There Be Carnage now finds itself opening the same day as Death on the Nile and The Boss Baby: Family Business, so there’ll be plenty of cinematic options to choose from that weekend. Other notable movies opening in September include Jackass 4, the Resident Evil reboot, Dear Evan Hansen and The Many of Saints of Newark. Interestingly enough, while Let There Be Carnage was once envisioned to be the third movie in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, even with this latest delay, it’s still primed as the second release since the Jared Leto-led Morbius was moved to January 21, 2022.