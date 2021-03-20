Iron Man: Tony Stark's Most Heroic Moments In The MCU

When it comes to Marvel's greatest heroes of the MCU, it's hard not to list Iron Man Tony Stark as one of its best. Robert Downey Jr.'s character served as the backbone to the success of The Infinity Saga and had a plethora of memorable moments in his run, many of which serve as crowning moments to their respective films.

Tony Stark has had plenty of memorable moments, but which among them are his most heroic? I've compiled a list in no particular order that, without a doubt, highlights the top moments the character had throughout his many MCU appearances. These moments not only show he's a hero but perhaps among the best in the MCU may ever see.