Following Text Allegations, Armie Hammer Has Now Been Accused Of Sexual Assault

We’ll just have to wait and see how this latest chapter of the Armie Hammer saga unfolds, but it’s certainly taken an already-complicated situation down a darker path. For those unfamiliar with Hammer’s personal life, he and Elizabeth Chambers married in 2010 and have two children together, but in summer 2020, they announced their separation. Hammer sending Chambers text messages not meant for her occurred after Hammer flew back to the United States without his family, as up until that point, he’d been quarantining with his wife, children, father and step-mother in the Cayman Islands, and it got to the point where he reportedly couldn’t take being there anymore.