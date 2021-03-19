Marvel's Anthony Mackie On That Time He Tried Sneaking Into Prince's Party

Anthony Mackie’s failed attempt to meet Prince was just another tale in the Prince mythos. His story was just one of countless stories celebrities have told over the years. In most stories, the celebrity talks about how they met him. Usually, their stories veer off into strange territory with some unexpected turn. Recently Eddie Murphy revealed the Dave Chapelle Prince sketch was true while throwing in some extra details. Whenever someone tells a Prince story, the late musician comes off as this mystical unicorn in the forest. On the other hand, many of those stories showed just how relatable the late pop icon was (and continues to be).