Did This James Bond Twitter Post Make A Huge Mistake, Or Am I Just Picky?

When you’re a fan of any massive property, be it Marvel or DC, Star Wars or Star Trek, there’s a chance that your fandom makes you really picky when it comes to the finer details. The James Bond legacy is no exception, as everything from what counts as an official 007 movie to even how the theme songs rank in comparison is up for debate. But one thing that may act as a sort of unifying factor is the fact that as the Aston Martin DB5 is set to make its return in this year’s No Time To Die, the car will always be known as the most iconic Bond vehicle ever. However, a recent post by the official James Bond Twitter page may have made a huge mistake regarding why that happens to be... or it could just be me being a picky fan. Let’s talk it out.