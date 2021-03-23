5 Reasons Why Star Wars Parents Should Start With The Phantom Menace When Introducing Their Kids To The Saga

The Hero Of The Phantom Menace Is A Child, So Children Can Relate To It Better

A lot of people hate The Phantom Menace because they think it’s too childish, and they’re not wrong. Yes, we get a much younger Obi-Wan Kenobi in Ewan McGregor, but the main hero is a young Darth Vader, played by Jake Lloyd, and the story mostly follows him.

For an adult, this can be a little excruciating. But for a kid, just think of how empowering that is. We hear how important this child is, and he’s a whiz at podracing. And if you watch any kids’ shows, then you’ll know that the heroes are always children. Now, think about A New Hope. Our hero is a teenager who damn well looks like an adult, and all the characters, for that matter, are adults. Yes, the Avengers are also adults and my kids like them, but the Avengers also wear really flashy costumes and there’s so much more color in Marvel movies, which brings me to my next point.