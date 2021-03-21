Jackass 4's Steve-O Just Shared The 'Most Elaborate Nut Shot' He Ever Took For Your Viewing Pleasure

Jackass 4 began filming back in December, and it almost immediately led to both Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville being hospitalized. In the time since, it has attracted a lot of headlines, both because fans are so excited about seeing the gang back together and because longtime star Bam Margera may or may not be involved because of alleged issues with his drinking. Many of the Jackass stars were legendary in their early years for how hard they partied and how many issues they ran into with the law, but after Ryan Dunn tragically passed away, Steve-O ended up in a psychiatric hospital for a period of time and the guys got older and changed perspectives, there has been a much stronger push toward sobriety. Steve-O himself recently celebrated thirteen years of sobriety.