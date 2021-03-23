Michael Keaton Masterfully Dodges Questions About Putting The Batsuit On Again For The Flash

Rumors about The Flash movie have been swirling around for months (if not years). Things went into overdrive with reports of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck playing Batman. While Affleck has been confirmed, Keaton’s involvement has been largely under wraps. The actor hasn’t given any clue about his possible return. He has continued dodging questions about putting on the Batsuit for the DC film.
Michael Keaton continued dancing around The Flash movie in an interview with Deadline. His time as Batman was brought up as he took on Jack Nicholson’s role in A Few Good Men table read. Given their screen time as Batman and the Joker, the topic was bound to come up. Eventually, the conversation turned to reprise his role as Batman, and he was asked about suiting back up. The actor responded, saying:
He asks, with three exclamation points and three question marks. Well, now that you put it that way, maybe you’re right. Jesus, what am I thinking about?
After Michael Keaton’s awkward commentary, the actor and the reporter went back and forth over all the possibilities of Keaton’s Batman being reintroduced to audiences. Keaton broke down the probability of donning the Batsuit once more, saying:
No, you know what it is? I am needing a minute to think about it because I’m so fortunate and blessed, I got so much going on now. I’m really into work right now. I don’t know why, but I am, and so, yeah, I mean, you know, to tell you the truth, somewhere on my iPad is an iteration of the whole Flash thing that I haven’t had time yet…I called them and said, I have to be honest with you. I can’t look at anything right now. I’m so deep into this thing I’m doing. Also, I’m prepping a thing I’m producing and getting ready to do down the road in the fall that I’ll be in, and I feel responsible to that. So, yeah, there is that. I’m not being cute or coy. If I talked about it, I’ll be just bullshitting you. I don’t really know. I have to look at the last draft.
Michael Keaton expressed his concerns over COVID-19 throwing all film productions once more. Despite his indifference toward the superhero genre, the actor revealed it would be fun to return as Batman. Keaton’s uncertainty and coyness over becoming the Caped Crusader again are both worrisome and exciting. With reports of Keaton returning to Gotham once more, his response isn’t surprising considering he’s been dancing around the possibility for months.
Reprising the role of Batman in The Flash would be a full-circle moment for Michael Keaton. For a whole generation, he is the best Batman (sorry, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck). Keaton was able to capture the dichotomy of playboy businessman Bruce Wayne and the world-weary vigilante without being corny or over-the-top. Seeing his performance in Birdman was a slight nod to his Batman past. The role paid tribute to his most famous character without being cynical. The actor has also embraced his superhero past in recent years with roles in MCU's Spider-Man: Homecoming and Sony's Morbius. So, seeing Keaton possibly return as the Dark Knight would be a nice moment for fans of the Tim Burton-helmed Batman films.
Despite his age, Michael Keaton seems more than capable of donning the cape and cowl once again. Seeing him exist in the same universe as Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson would be a plus as well. Hopefully, things will work out allowing Keaton to appear in The Flash as the film is expected to arrive in Nov. 2022.