6 Fantastic Four Villains The MCU Reboot Should Use, Including Doctor Doom

The list of comic book characters who have yet to be reintroduced (or introduced for the first time) in upcoming superhero movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting shorter. Few are more feverishly anticipated than the Fantastic Four, whose much-needed big screen resurrection was officially announced in December 2020. We can likely infer that Marvel’s first superhero family will once again take on Doctor Doom in their upcoming MCU reboot, but there are a few other Fantastic Four villains whom we believe deserve to be let in on the fun for once - or even just more properly this time, at least.

So who else do we have in mind to face off against Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing for what would be their fourth attempt at a film that lives up to their legacy (if you count producer Roger Corman’s unreleased adaptation from 1994)? The following are six of the Fantastic Four’s most notorious foes we would like to see in the Marvel movies soon, starting with the obvious choice.