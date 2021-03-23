features

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Soul Giveaway

We're so excited to partner with Disney to give away two retail exclusives of the movie Soul! That's right, the Academy Award nominated Soul that captured the hearts of viewers everywhere.

To celebrate the Blu-ray and 4K release of Soul on March 23, we're giving away one Steelbook found only at Best Buy, and one Target exclusive that has a gallery book included. (You can see both below) Simply fill out the form below for your chance to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. on March 31.

Official Rules: Just fill out the form above to enter. No purchase necessary. Must be a U.S. resident over 18 years of age to enter. The giveaway ends at 11:59 pm CT on March 31, 2021. The winners will be chosen at random and notified via email. Winners must respond in 3 days to claim prize or risk forfeiting. Participants can be disqualified for any reason. Failure to comply with the rules will result in disqualification and subsequent mockery. CinemaBlend cannot accept responsibility for any shipping issues. Good luck!

