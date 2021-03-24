Christopher Nolan's Tenet Is Making A Big Box Office Comeback, Despite Disappointing Original Release

Part of the novelty in heading to see Tenet in IMAX is, of course, the fact that both New York and Los Angeles are showing the film in exclusive 70mm format showings. Movie fans that love the feel of the warm and crisp celluloid picture that Nolan films deliver in such a format are obviously indulging in that option. But even those who are merely able to see the film in digital IMAX are still in for a treat, thanks to Christopher Nolan formatting his time inverted adventure for that very theatrical option.