Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Has Recruited A Fast And Furious Star

While most of you likely think of sophisticated and dramatic roles when thinking about Helen Mirren’s filmography (such as her Academy Award-winning turn as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen), she’s also built up a solid lineup of action-related work. For one thing, Shazam! Fury of the Gods marks the actress’ second time working on a DC Comics-related property, as she previously starred as Victoria Winslow in the RED movies. But more notably, she’s popped up as Magdalene Shaw in The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, and she’s taking part in the upcoming F9.