news

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Has Recruited A Fast And Furious Star

Helen Mirren speaking on phone in Hobbs and Shaw

Shazam! 2, a.k.a. Shazam! Fury of the Gods, is taking longer to arrive than initially expected, but the sequel is slowly coming together. Last month, it was announced that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was joining the cast, and today brings word that Helen Mirren, who’s left a distinct imprint on the Fast & Furious franchise in recent years, will also take part in the Shazam Family’s next cinematic adventure.

Helen Mirren has been tapped to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods as the villain Hespera, a daughter of the Greek god Atlas. For those unfamiliar with the Shazam! mythos, Atlas is one of the ancient deities/figures that Billy Batson draws his power from, with Atlas specifically providing the superhuman stamina. Hespera doesn’t have a counterpart in the DC Comics canon, but THR has heard from sources that Mirren’s character and Rachel Zegler’s yet-to-be-identified character are sisters “who both may or may not be of ill intent.”

While most of you likely think of sophisticated and dramatic roles when thinking about Helen Mirren’s filmography (such as her Academy Award-winning turn as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen), she’s also built up a solid lineup of action-related work. For one thing, Shazam! Fury of the Gods marks the actress’ second time working on a DC Comics-related property, as she previously starred as Victoria Winslow in the RED movies. But more notably, she’s popped up as Magdalene Shaw in The Fate of the Furious and Hobbs & Shaw, and she’s taking part in the upcoming F9.

No specific plot details for Shazam! Fury of the Gods have been revealed yet, but the title alone means no one should be shocked that characters connected to Greek gods will be showing up. We’ll have to wait and see if Helen Mirren’s portrayal of Hespera is influenced by a different DC Comics character or if the actress is working with a completely new characterization, but either way, this is a major score for the Shazam! sequel.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Sorry, Suicide Squad Fans, The Ayer Cut Just Got Some Bad News news 1d Sorry, Suicide Squad Fans, The Ayer Cut Just Got Some Bad News Adam Holmes
Promising Young Woman Director Has Landed Her Next Project And It's A DC Fan-Favorite news 1d Promising Young Woman Director Has Landed Her Next Project And It's A DC Fan-Favorite Adam Holmes
Vin Diesel’s Son Joins Fast And Furious 9, Proving It Really Is All About Family news 1d Vin Diesel’s Son Joins Fast And Furious 9, Proving It Really Is All About Family Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Jul 2, 2021 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway Rating TBD
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
The New Mutants Aug 28, 2020 The New Mutants 3
Why Law And Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni Was ‘Intrigued’ By The Idea Of Bringing Back Stabler For The Spinoff TBD Why Law And Order: SVU’s Christopher Meloni Was ‘Intrigued’ By The Idea Of Bringing Back Stabler For The Spinoff Rating TBD
5 Reasons Why Star Wars Parents Should Start With The Phantom Menace When Introducing Their Kids To The Saga TBD 5 Reasons Why Star Wars Parents Should Start With The Phantom Menace When Introducing Their Kids To The Saga Rating TBD
Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Would J.K. Simmons Return As Commissioner Gordon? TBD Following Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Would J.K. Simmons Return As Commissioner Gordon? Rating TBD
Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Soul Giveaway TBD Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Soul Giveaway Rating TBD
Wait, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Could Have Played A Totally Different Role? TBD Wait, Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Could Have Played A Totally Different Role? Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information