How The Face/Off Sequel Will Benefit From Godzilla Vs. Kong

I’ve heard people talking about, ‘What does he mean when he says it’s a sequel? He must just mean it’s a sequel in the Face/Off universe. Using the surgery, maybe it’s peripheral.’ To me, Face/Off is not about the surgery. It’s not about the world. It’s about Sean Archer and Castor Troy. These characters are what Face/Off is. Without them, you don’t have Face/Off. To me, that’s what the film is about. I won’t say anything about what that really means, but that’s the direction we are going in. It’s about the characters.