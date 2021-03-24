How The Face/Off Sequel Will Benefit From Godzilla Vs. Kong

After Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard brings his long-awaited MonsterVerse showdown to the big screen and HBO Max, the filmmaker has signed on to direct and co-write the script for a Face/Off sequel. Yes, the totally off-the-rails 1997 face-swap movie that starred Nicolas Cage and John Travolta is expected to be revisited, and Wingard has learned a little something about his plans for it from Godzilla vs. Kong.
Adam Wingard has been tapped to helm his take on Face/Off since February, from a script he and Blair Witch collaborator Simon Barrett are writing together. When the director was asked how Godzilla vs. Kong may influence how he approaches the followup, here’s what he said:
Godzilla vs. Kong is about two icons pairing off against each other. The Face/Off story that I’m telling is much more of a family story. But I’m sure the experience of making this movie will make Face/Off more of an epic movie. I have the knowledge now of how to make a really big, thrilling movie, which will play into it.
Adam Wingard recently clarified that his plans for a Face/Off sequel involve a direct continuation of the story centered on John Travolta’s Sean Archer and Nicolas Cage’s Castor Troy – also teasing that the actors could be involved in the movie if he closes the right deal with Paramount. Per these words with Variety, the filmmaker spoke about making the followup an epic movie with major action set pieces. Of course we want to see Face/Off go a step further and be wackier if it’s going to happen. Wingard also recently said this to CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast:
I’ve heard people talking about, ‘What does he mean when he says it’s a sequel? He must just mean it’s a sequel in the Face/Off universe. Using the surgery, maybe it’s peripheral.’ To me, Face/Off is not about the surgery. It’s not about the world. It’s about Sean Archer and Castor Troy. These characters are what Face/Off is. Without them, you don’t have Face/Off. To me, that’s what the film is about. I won’t say anything about what that really means, but that’s the direction we are going in. It’s about the characters.
Hmmm… it definitely sounds like his Face/Off is picking up where the original story left off. He also explained that he’s looking to make a “definitive follow-up” to the original with “everything that entails,” and if it doesn’t include what he’s imagining, he’s simply not going to make it. These are inspiring words from Adam Wingard as he gets ready to reveal Godzilla vs. Kong to the world.
The action megafight initially wrapped back in early 2019. The event film continues the Warner Bros and Legendary’s MonsterVerse, which has so far consisted of 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of Monsters. So far, the new movie has inspired positive reviews from those who have seen it on our staff.
CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes called it “one hell of a ride,” whilst Adam Holmes said it was “solid” and Eric Eisenberg said it was a “fun watch.” None of the reactions deem it perfect, but it seems to do its job and deliver some solid entertainment between Godzilla and King Kong.
Adam Wingard’s words about what he has us in store for Face/Off 2 has me interested! He seems to be focusing on the character element of the story, and plans to make it a massive epic action flick like the original was. But first, we’ll have to see which monster reigns victorious when Godzilla vs. Kong comes to HBO Max and theaters on March 31.