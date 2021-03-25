Zack Snyder Has Really Cool Plans For Justice League Theatrical Screenings

They have given me a handful of charity screenings in IMAX. So as we go forward, I'm going to do a handful of charity screenings -- a couple in color, a couple in black and white -- and that's my plan. As we head toward the fall, with the Nerd Queens, we really want to do Zack Con Two, or Snyder Con Two. The idea there would be to do an IMAX weekend where we would do Man of Steel, BvS and Justice League as sort of a three-day event and try and get as many of the people who made the movie and the cast and whoever will help us out as a huge charity event. A huge kind of fan gathering with cosplay and the whole... like a real celebration of the whole thing.