Sebastian Stan Was Asked About Playing Young Luke Skywalker, And Had A Perfect Response

Sebastian Stan has been a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for several years now. And for much of this time there's been fans that have wondered if we might see Sebastian Stan move over into another film franchise. It's been noticed by many that Stan bares a striking resemblance to a young Mark Hamill, and so could potentially play a version of Luke Skywalker if such a project was developed. Now Sebastian Stan has responded to the idea again, and it doesn't sound like he's against it, but he does have one condition.
In a recent appearance on GMA promoting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Sebastian Stan was asked by host Robin Roberts about the interest people have in the actor maybe playing Luke. Stan responded that he might believe such a thing could happen if the man that originated the role gives blessing. According to Stan,
Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I'll believe it, until then I won't believe it.
Both Mark Hamill and Sebastian Stan have previously joked about the resemblance, with Stan sometimes calling Hamill "dad." Hamill has had nothing but praise for Stan's ability as an actor, so it seems quite likely that if there was ever real interest in casting Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill would happily make that phone call.
Whether or not that will ever actually happen is an entirely different question. We did get a "young Luke" appearance in the final episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, which was accomplished with a stand-in actor and CGI effects to make him look like Mark Hamill circa-Return of the Jedi. For a single scene like that such a decision makes sense. If there was ever a plan to do a whole move or series with a younger Luke, however, they would likely recast the role. The franchise did that for Han Solo, so perhaps it could happen.
Most of the plans Lucasfilm has released regarding Star Wars series on Disney+ are set in that same post-Return of the Jedi period as The Mandalorian, so Luke could potentially appear again, and even in a much larger capacity. Although none of the upcoming shows appear to be focused on that particular part of the galaxy far, far away.
If nothing else, it sounds like Sebastian Stan is at least willing to consider playing Luke Skywalker, and so fans who would like to see that happen will likely continue to get their hopes up. recasting Luke feels like a thing that will happen eventually as the Star Wars universe continues to expand, the only real question is probably whether Sebastian Stan will still be the right age to play Luke whenever it's decided it's time to tell those stories.