Disneyland Has Announced Major Plans To Expand In California

Disneyland has been closed for over a year and while it's making plans to reopen, we're still a month away from that. And yet, major plans were just announced for a significant expansion to the Disneyland resort that will include additional theme park space and new shopping and dining space that will be built all, or at least mostly, within space that the resort already has that it being underused.

The specific details are a little light to be sure, but the project has a name, Disneyland Forward, and is a multi year plan that will see Disneyland Resort expand around the Disneyland Hotel and Paradise Pier Hotel, as well as the current Toy Story parking lot. In those places we would find an apparent expansion of hotels, dining and, shopping, and also more theme park space, though Disney is not, at least as of the moment, calling it a third gate.

The Disneyland Forward project does already have its own website, which at least gives us an idea of the sorts of things Disneyland resort is planning, though clearly nothing is set in stone quite yet. As far as new theme park lands goes, it suggests potential lands based on Frozen, Zootopia, or Tangled, as well as more classic films like Peter Pan. The site also floats the idea of the Tron Lightcycle roller coaster, currently at Shanghai Disneyland and under construction at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, as something that might make the jump to the west coast.

Disney is calling the main location an "Immersive Theme Park" but would not technically include theme park space. According to plans it would surround the existing Disneyland Hotel and the Paradise Pier and provide additional shopping, dining, and other forms of entertainment.