When John Wick 4 Will Reportedly Begin Filming

When we last left off with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick at the end of Chapter 3 - Parabellum, it initially looked like he left for dead after being seemingly betrayed by Ian McShane’s Winston (though it was pretty clear that there more going on than meets the eye). Luckily for John, he was rescued and taken to Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who, just like John, has a bone to pick with the High Table. No specific plot details for John Wick: Chapter 4 have been revealed yet, but assuming John and The Bowery King are indeed teaming up, then evidently their vengeance-seeking journey will take them to various international locales.