The Suicide Squad Villain Starro: What You Need To Know About The Starfish Kaiju

Starro Controls People By Launching Spores

It’s much easier to take over a planet if all of the living things around support your drive to do so, and that is Starro’s big move. As mighty as it can be as a full-blown kaiju, the really scary thing about it is its ability to reproduce asexually and telepathically communicate with its offspring. Said offspring essentially are parasitic organisms, and what they do to survive is latch on to another organism’s face (not too dissimilar to the Facehuggers in the Alien franchise). When they do this, they gain total control of their host, and the larger Starro can operate them like a puppet.