Resident Evil Reboot: Release Date, Cast and ## Quick Things We Know About Welcome To Raccoon City

Twenty-five years ago the survival horror game Resident Evil was introduced to the world, bringing new life to the zombie genre. Over the years, the series began to lose touch with its roots and turned into something completely different, and the same can be said about Paul W.S. Anderson’s films based on the acclaimed Capcom series. Now it looks like the film side of things, starting with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and its cast headlined by Robbie Amell, is following in the footsteps of the games, which recently went back to the basics.

This should be welcome news to those of us who grew up walking that fine line between absolute terror and excitement exploring Spencer Mansion or the Raccoon City Police Department way back when. With a story that draws directly from the original survival horror games, includes what sounds like elements of horror, and a truly remarkable cast playing the series’ most recognizable characters, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City sounds like a step in the right direction.