Disneyland Resort: What You Need To Know About The Massive Expansion Plans

In short, we're looking at the tail end of this decade before Disneyland Forward becomes a reality, and that's if it actually happens at all and nothing is delayed. While there's a lot to be excited about here, fans are going to need to keep being excited about it for several years to come. To be sure, there's a lot that's exciting about this plan. Whatever your favorite thing about Disney theme parks is, this promises more of it, and more than likely a lot of new things that we've never seen before. But it's going to be a while before we get a really good look at what this really is.