news

Coming 2 America’s Eddie Murphy Reveals What Inspired Him To Make The Original Film

Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) smiles as he arrives in Queens in Coming to America (1988)
Available on Amazon Prime ×

Eddie Murphy has starred in a number of famous films over the course of his illustrious career, ranging from 48 Hrs. and Beverly Hills Cop to Dreamgirls and Dolemite Is My Name. Of course, one movie that has truly stood the test of time is Coming to America. The film was perfect not only because it included massive stars like Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones but also because it was a true fairytale that included romance and a fish out of water story. But with such a fun concept, you have to wonder how the idea came together. While discussing the movie amid the arrival of Coming 2 America, Murphy revealed what sparked the initial idea for the ‘80s classic.

In many cases, creatives are able to mine ideas from personal experiences and, in many cases, this can make for some compelling film and TV. This was exactly the case for Eddie Murphy, who explained to The New York Times that it was his love life that helped to inspire the initial idea for Coming to America:

This was at the height of when I first got in the business. I was on tour and had just broke up with a girlfriend, and a conversation started on the tour bus about wanting to meet a girl that didn’t know I was this dude and just liked me for me.

Coming to America’s story truly kicks off when Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem resolves to find a woman who loves him for himself and not because he’s a prince. From there, he and Arsenio Hall’s Semmi embark on their adventure to New York to find a suitable bride. With that in mind, most would agree that the film is one that (at its core) is driven by romance, and it’s cool that we can thank Murphy for that.

The love story between Akeem and Lisa McDowell is one of the things fans love most about the original film. As with any film, it’s a romance filled with ups and downs, which makes it that much sweeter when viewers see the two end up together. One has to imagine that seeing them on screen had to be pretty refreshing since at that time, it was actually rare that audiences were able to see a Black couple in a massive, mainstream rom-com.

Eddie Murphy is well aware of Coming to America’s legacy and why it still matters to people decades later. What the actor and comedian has stressed the most is that unlike a number of films with predominantly Black casts, the movie didn’t focus on heavy subject matter. Instead, it provided Black audiences with a form of escape and an opportunity to see themselves on the big screen like never before.

Coming to America is certainly a gem, and film buffs owe a great deal to Eddie Murphy and the cast and crew for crafting a fantastical film that many can still relate to even today. I think most would agree that we’ll be enjoying the comedy for years to come.

Coming to America and Coming 2 America are available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Up Next

Samuel L. Jackson And 6 Coming To America Actors I Wish Were In Coming 2 America
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Best Amazon Prime Movies Included Free With Your Subscription news 1w The Best Amazon Prime Movies Included Free With Your Subscription Jason Wiese
Trick 'R Treat And 12 Other Great Anthology Horror Movies And How To Watch Them news 1w Trick 'R Treat And 12 Other Great Anthology Horror Movies And How To Watch Them Jason Wiese
8 Samuel L. Jackson Role You May Have Forgotten About news 1w 8 Samuel L. Jackson Role You May Have Forgotten About Jerrica Tisdale

Trending Movies

Willy's Wonderland Feb 12, 2021 Willy's Wonderland Rating TBD
Chaos Walking Mar 5, 2021 Chaos Walking 6
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
The Sweet Way Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik Celebrated Former Co-Star Jim Parsons’ Birthday TBD The Sweet Way Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik Celebrated Former Co-Star Jim Parsons’ Birthday Rating TBD
Anthony Ramos Has A Message For Any Fans Thinking About Skipping Seeing In The Heights In Theaters TBD Anthony Ramos Has A Message For Any Fans Thinking About Skipping Seeing In The Heights In Theaters Rating TBD
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Wyatt Russell Talks That Time He Auditioned To Play Captain America TBD The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Wyatt Russell Talks That Time He Auditioned To Play Captain America Rating TBD
Why One Bachelor Nation Alum Doesn’t Think Chris Harrison Should Be Fired For Controversial Statements TBD Why One Bachelor Nation Alum Doesn’t Think Chris Harrison Should Be Fired For Controversial Statements Rating TBD
Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Celebrates Last Training Session With A Shirtless Photo TBD Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland Celebrates Last Training Session With A Shirtless Photo Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information