Godzilla Vs. Kong's Crazy Opening In China Shows The Box Office Is Back, Baby

It’s been a long year of box office disappointments, as the movie industry greatly moved onto streaming and VOD. Could Godzilla vs. Kong be the movie to turn a giant corner? Adam Wingard’s epic MonsterVerse duel just opened in China ahead of its domestic release next week, and the movie is already outperforming 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, proving that the box office is back!