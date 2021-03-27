Halle Berry Claps Back At ‘Disgusting’ Comments Made By Fired Radio Host

Personally, I love that celebrities such as Halle Berry can now react to situations and comments via social media. Admittedly, it can have varied effects on the public figure and others, but Berry has earned the right to speak up for herself. For decades, the John Wick Chapter 3 star has been subject to various rumors and wasn't always able to set the record straight. But with social media, the Oscar winner has shown she is perfectly capable of handling herself against anyone trying to twist her words or intrude upon her peace. At this point in her life, Berry just wants to live her life, which is what all of us just want to be able to do.