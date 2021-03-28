John David Washington Recalls Sweet Moment Between Him And Father Denzel Washington On The Set Of Glory

The first time I stepped on a movie set that I can remember was the movie Glory. We were with the final battle scene, and I was sitting with my mom. I guess we’re in Video Village, and I see my father coming up out of the flames and ashes in the night in his blue union suit, looking very heroic. And he looks at me, and he says, ‘Wanna come down, you want to come see it?’ I was giddy, I was very excited, and I turned to my mother and I asked her, ‘Can I go? Can I go?’ She said no, she shut me down. So that’s why I’ll never forget that my mom shut my dreams down. [laughs].