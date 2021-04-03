Upcoming Brian Tyree Henry Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Godzilla Vs. Kong Actor

The Outside Story - April 30, 2021 (Completed)

After years of playing supporting roles, Brian Tyree Henry finally got his own starring vehicle with The Outside Story, the feature directorial debut of writer/director Casimir Nozkowski. Following an introverted video editor (Henry) as he recovers from a broken heart, only to have a life-altering experience when a locked apartment forces him to live an alternate life, The Outside Story is an intriguing concept for a romantic dramedy, to be sure, in a movie that should hopefully showcase Henry's proven talents once more.

Premiering at a number of virtual film festivals over the past few months, The Outside Story was met with kind reviews (if not overwhelmingly so), and the movie will make its way to a wide audience when it debuts on VOD on April 30th. Having proven himself in a number of projects, both big and small, on the stage and screen, Brian Tyree Henry is long overdue for his own acting showcase. While it's a small project, it should give the actor the flexibility he needs to demonstrate the full extent of his distinguished talents.