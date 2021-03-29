Rebecca Hall's The Night House Trailer Proves That Even Staying Home Isn't Safe These Days

Home is where the heart is, i.e. where you’re supposed to feel safest and the place you can always go back to. But what if home isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? Or even worse, what if there’s another version of home that seems to threaten your very existence? The Night House plays around with these ideas, and Godzilla vs. Kong star Rebecca Hall is the subject of such horrors. It looks like even staying home isn’t safe these days, folks.