trailers

Rebecca Hall's The Night House Trailer Proves That Even Staying Home Isn't Safe These Days

Home is where the heart is, i.e. where you’re supposed to feel safest and the place you can always go back to. But what if home isn’t all it’s cracked up to be? Or even worse, what if there’s another version of home that seems to threaten your very existence? The Night House plays around with these ideas, and Godzilla vs. Kong star Rebecca Hall is the subject of such horrors. It looks like even staying home isn’t safe these days, folks.

Director David Bruckner’s horror film hits even closer to the bone when you come to realize that in the case of The Night House’s protagonist Beth (Rebecca Hall), this house was built just for her. Crafted by her late husband, she’s been grieving over his sudden death, puzzling what the last note he left her truly means. The contents of that note are simple, but chilling:

You were right. There is nothing. Nothing is after you. You’re safe now.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make home frightening. The fact that The Night House takes place in a home specifically built for Rebecca Hall and her on-screen husband is one of those details, especially when the further she digs, it seems that not everything about that house is on the level. In an Alice in Wonderland-style twist, there seems to be another copy of this house, with another Beth living right in it.

Sometimes, it’s the little things that make home frightening. The fact that The Night House takes place in a home specifically built for Rebecca Hall and her on-screen husband is one of those details, especially when the further she digs, it seems that not everything about that house is on the level. In a multiverse twist straight out of the MCU, there seems to be another copy of this house, with another Beth living right in it.

A rabbit hole’s worth of questions start to unravel from that point, and as The Night House’s trailer reveals, the answers don’t look to be all that cozy. Bloody footprints, inverted realities and some rather painful looking contortion all play a part with whatever it is that lies at the center of Beth’s supposed twin realities. Oh, and there’s an invisible presence that’s stalking Rebecca Hall’s central character as well. As if there weren’t enough horrible things going on in this fantasy world.

The Night House’s cautionary tale of staying a little too close to home feels like it’s hitting theaters at just the right time too. With studios and exhibitors looking forward to a summer with more activity than last year’s pandemic-fueled lockdowns, a horror movie about the dangers inside your own walls kind of sounds like a good night out. Of course, that leads to the obvious question of the evening: when, if ever, is it safe to go home again?

You’ll have plenty of time to answer that question, as The Night House premieres, only in theaters, on July 16. And if you’ve been craving horror on the big screen, then you’re in luck, as there’s plenty more to come before this offering hits your local multiplex. Though if you’d rather navigate away from the fright, there’s always the general 2021 release schedule, ready to help you out in this time of need.

Up Next

Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2021 And Beyond
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Has A Release Date, And It’s Sooner Than You May Think news 1M Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Has A Release Date, And It’s Sooner Than You May Think Erik Swann
How Nicolas Cage’s Love Of Reptiles Impacted Latest Movie Willy’s Wonderland news 1M How Nicolas Cage’s Love Of Reptiles Impacted Latest Movie Willy’s Wonderland Adreon Patterson
Why Rebecca Hall Was Actually The 'Perfect' Choice To Direct Tessa Thompson's Netflix Movie About Racial Passing In 1920s New York news 2M Why Rebecca Hall Was Actually The 'Perfect' Choice To Direct Tessa Thompson's Netflix Movie About Racial Passing In 1920s New York Braden Roberts

Trending Movies

Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Judas And The Black Messiah Feb 12, 2021 Judas And The Black Messiah 8
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Antlers Oct 29, 2021 Antlers Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman Got Me So Excited With Just Two Words TBD The Walking Dead's Robert Kirkman Got Me So Excited With Just Two Words Rating TBD
Thanks, Saw: Samuel L. Jackson's Face In New Spiral Poster Is A Thing Of Nightmares TBD Thanks, Saw: Samuel L. Jackson's Face In New Spiral Poster Is A Thing Of Nightmares Rating TBD
Zack Snyder Clears Up Apparent Plot Hole In His Justice League Cut TBD Zack Snyder Clears Up Apparent Plot Hole In His Justice League Cut Rating TBD
Rob Lowe Gets His Ghostbusters On While On 9-1-1: Lone Star Set TBD Rob Lowe Gets His Ghostbusters On While On 9-1-1: Lone Star Set Rating TBD
People Are Loving Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, MGK And Travis Barker Hanging Out In This Week In Weird Celebrity Occurrences TBD People Are Loving Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, MGK And Travis Barker Hanging Out In This Week In Weird Celebrity Occurrences Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information