8 DC Animated Movies And TV Shows To Watch If You Enjoyed Zack Snyder's Justice League

If you ask me, many of the strongest DC Comics adaptations (including both movies and TV shows) have been animated, yet Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the few live action superhero movies that effectively brings that same epic tone and truly lived-in atmosphere into the “real” world. Watching the Snyder Cut actually makes me want to revisit those adaptations more than the DCEU movies again, to be honest. If you agree, I have a quick guide of good DC animated movies and shows and how to watch them below.

The following five feature-length adventures and three exciting TV series serve as a perfect companion to Zack Snyder’s Justice League for admirers of animated comic book adaptations. In fact, if you have an HBO Max subscription (and you likely do if you saw the Snyder Cut), you already have access to every entry on this list, which begins with one of the most acclaimed DC animated TV shows of all time… after Batman: The Animated Series, of course.