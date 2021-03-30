Skull Island And King Of The Monsters Have Post-Credits Scenes, Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Doesn't

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Post-credits scenes are handy tools for blockbuster franchises nowadays to tease the future, and the MonsterVerse is no exception. While 2014’s Godzilla didn’t include any extra material following the main story’s conclusion, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island set the stage for 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters with a post-credits scene, while that sequel foreshadowed what was to come in Godzilla vs. Kong. However, the fourth MonsterVerse movie follows in Godzilla’s footsteps by not including a post-credits scene, though for good reason.