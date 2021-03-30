Skull Island And King Of The Monsters Have Post-Credits Scenes, Why Godzilla Vs. Kong Doesn't

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Post-credits scenes are handy tools for blockbuster franchises nowadays to tease the future, and the MonsterVerse is no exception. While 2014’s Godzilla didn’t include any extra material following the main story’s conclusion, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island set the stage for 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters with a post-credits scene, while that sequel foreshadowed what was to come in Godzilla vs. Kong. However, the fourth MonsterVerse movie follows in Godzilla’s footsteps by not including a post-credits scene, though for good reason.
I recently had the pleasure of speaking with Godzilla vs. Kong co-writer Max Borenstein, and among the things I asked him about was if there had ever been a post-credits scene crafted for the movie, whether it was only written into the script or filmed, but didn’t make the final cut. Borenstein responded with the following:
There was one at some point that everyone had been kind of toying around with… I think it makes sense [one wasn’t included]. This is kind of the culmination of a particular chapter, and whatever may or may not come after it, it’s cool that this feels wrapped up. We certainly toyed around with something.
Godzilla vs. Kong marks the MonsterVerse’s first crossover event, akin to The Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Justice League in the DC Extended Universe. With both those movie including post-credits scenes to tease what was coming up next in their respective franchises, one wouldn’t have been faulted for thinking Godzilla vs. Kong would do the same, even though it remains to be seen what the future holds in store for the MonsterVerse. With plenty of other Toho monsters to choose from and the MonsterVerse’s own mythology continually growing, there are a lot of different directions this Titans-filled world could go next.
In the end though, it was decided to simply end Godzilla vs. Kong in a more traditional manner, and Max Borenstein is okay with that. I won’t share spoilers for how Godzilla vs. Kong concludes, but there is definitely a sense that an era is ending when all is said and done. So those who watch the movie later this week either in theaters or on HBO Max (use this link to sign up for the streaming service) can sit with that finality rather than immediately start obsessing over what the next phase/chapter of the MonsterVerse plans to deliver. As for what was being “toyed around with” regarding Godzilla vs. Kong’s potential post-credits scene, Borenstein didn’t provide me with any specifics, so hopefully down the line, either he or one of the other creative minds who worked on the project will be willing to disclose what they’d been hashing out.
In addition to Godzilla and King Kong finally colliding in an American blockbuster setting (they previously duked it out in the 1962 Japanese movie King Kong vs. Godzilla), Godzilla vs. Kong also follows the scientific organization Monarch embarking on a journey to discover clues about the Titans’ origins, as well as a conspiracy being uncovered involving the corporation Apex. Be sure to read CinemaBlend’s review of Godzilla vs. Kong and keep checking back for regular coverage on the latest MonsterVerse adventure.