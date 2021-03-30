Looks Like The Rookie's Nathan Fillion Had The Best Time Filming On James Gunn's Suicide Squad Set

According to the caption, Nathan Fillion may be the first to have played this joke on Gunn, but this photo was not an isolated event. Apparently Fillion has more than one t-shirt with James Gunn plastered on the front. It’s news like this that makes me wonder what the inside of a man’s closet looks like - does Fillion just have a rack of t-shirts with directors faces on them? Does he show up to all his sets with one, or is James Gunn just that special? If MTV’s Cribs was still a thing, I would totally nominate Fillion for his own episode, because who knows what other kind of weird stuff he has hidden in his house? I’m sure there are some Firefly props at least.