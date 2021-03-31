How Soul And Luca Pixar Employee Reportedly Feels About Disney+ Making Movies Free

Studios like Disney used to rely on box office returns to make money off of their imaginative animated productions. However, it’s no secret this has all been thrown into flux due to COVID-19, and more of the company’s films have been given streaming releases. This past week, it was announced that Pixar’s summer offering Luca would be coming exclusively to Disney+ subscribers for no extra charge, while Cruella and Black Widow are getting a chance at both theaters and the streaming service’s Premier Access. The decision is reportedly rubbing Pixar workers the wrong way.