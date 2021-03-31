Joseph Gordon-Levitt Shares Throwback Photo With Heath Ledger And Others To Celebrate 10 Things I Hate About You

While the photo of the four actors screams ‘90s with the jump poses and platform flip flops, there is something timeless about the film and how the actors look in it. I was only 5 when 10 Things I Hate About You came out but I know I watched the film in High School and it felt like the film was brand new - and I know I’m not alone in that experience. It seems like everyone my age also watched the film when they were in High School and it remains one of their favorite films to this day.