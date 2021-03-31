Resident Evil Changed Its Date, But Should It Have Changed Its Title?

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a name that is at odds with itself. The franchise title promises everything the Resident Evil name has held dear over its 25 years of existence. Thoughts of the undead roaming the streets, corporate malfeasance, and sick motorcycle stunts start fill your head. But when you read that subtitle, probably the next thought that comes into mind is, “Hey! Look at these raccoons! They have a city!” While a movie about adorable raccoons running their own municipality away from the human world kind of would be a tantalizing prospect, it’s not what Sony’s new bite at the franchise apple is trying to execute. (Again, I get it's the name of the city, but still.)