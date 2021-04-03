First Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Shows LeBron James Mixing It Up With The Looney Tunes And Countless Warner Bros. Characters

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There were some that laughed at the idea of a Space Jam sequel, but there were also those true believers who thought that the idea was just waiting for the right time to happen. Apparently, that time was 25 years after Michael Jordan first hit the cinematic court, as Space Jam: A New Legacy is ready to bring basketball back together with the Looney Tunes. This time, things are a little different, as NBA icon LeBron James is the MVP enlisted, and the stakes are a bit higher. And not only is James mixing up with Looney Tunes, he's crossing paths with all kinds of Warner Bros. characters.