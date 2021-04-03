Why Original Dune Star Kyle MacLachlan Finds The Upcoming HBO Max Release ‘Disheartening’

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We’re now just six months away from seeing Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. The original novel penned by Frank Herbert is beloved to many people, and this new take is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. As we move closer to its debut, Kyle MacLachlan, who starred in the 1984 version of the sci-fi story, has shared his thoughts on the new Dune's release.