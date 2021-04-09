Popular Rapper DMX Is Dead At 50

Throughout it all, DMX remained a popular figure and favored cultural reference. News of his hospitalization led to an outpouring of support from fans and many thousands of get well tweets including kind words from LL Cool J, messages of support from Kid Cudi and personal stories from Chance The Rapper among others. He will be remembered very fondly for years to come, both by those who knew him in real life and those who admired or connected with his music. Our thoughts go out to everyone who was touched by his life.