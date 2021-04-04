Wait, Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Haven't Been Vaccinated Yet? She Explains Why

It’s sometimes hard to believe that it’s been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of our world and essentially flipped our realities upside down. After all of the massive changes we’ve seen as a result of the pandemic, many are starting to feel optimistic as we seem to be on our way to turning a corner. While COVID was already a growing topic before the nationwide lockdown began in March 2020, but the gravity of the situation didn’t really seem to hit the public until Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were diagnosed with the virus. A year later, the two are doing better but still haven’t been vaccinated. Now, Wilson is explaining why this is the case.