Could Keanu Reeves' John Wick And Bob Odenkirk's Nobody Cross Over? Here's What The Director Says

Bob Odenkirk previously said he doesn’t believe his character and John Wick would cross paths even if they were in the same universe unless Wick just happened to have a reason to visit the suburbs. But Nobody director Ilya Naishuller has a completely different reason the meeting would be unlikely. In an interview with Indie Wire, Naishuller hints that while a crossover isn’t impossible, it seems very unlikely due to the films being of different production origins. Here it is in the director’s own words: