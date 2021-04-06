Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Are Having Fun With Those Thor: Love And Thunder Rumors

Thor: Love and Thunder is a somewhat unique Marvel movie in the way that we have been told, from the very beginning, one of the big moments that's going to happen. We know Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will become The Mighty Thor, but exactly how that's going to happen is now the film's big mystery. We also know the Guardians of the Galaxy have a part to play, and Russell Crowe will fit in somehow. There's also the possibility of Jeff Goldblum reprising his Ragnarok role. That last one is a rumor so far, Goldblum and Sam Neill seem to be having fun with all the fan speculation.
The rumor that Jeff Goldblum might be reprising his role as the Grandmaster from Thor: Ragnarok came after he was spotted in a private box at a sporting event alongside the Thor: Love and Thunder cast and crew, including Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi. Now Goldblum is making sure he gets spotted again, this time along side his Jurassic Park and Jurassic World: Dominion co-star Sam Neill.
On the one hand, you can look at this and see that Jeff Goldblum is still in Australia, where Thor: Love and Thunder is filming. So the possibility that he is, in fact, there to film scenes for the new Thor movie isn't entirely outside the realm of possibility. He certainly could be reprising his role as Grandmaster, although it would be an interesting coincidence if he just happens to be in Australia at the same time as everybody is filming.
At the same time, it really could be just a coincidence. Maybe Jeff Goldblum is visiting Australia just to hang out with his friend Sam Neill and because he happened to be in town he got invited to a sporting event by his friends from Thor: Ragnarok. It wouldn't be the strangest thing to ever happen.
Even if Jeff Goldblum is appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, knowing that doesn't necessarily tell us much anyway. We know that the Guardians of the Galaxy will be in the film is well but the likelihood is their roles are small-- so the same certainly could be the case here as well. The fact that Goldblum has apparently only been spotted at sporting events and playing tourist certainly doesn't indicate he's needing to work very hard.
However, it i interesting that if Jeff Goldblum is in Thor: Love and Thunder that fact hasn't been made public. We know about so many other actors, like Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, who are appearing in the film; there's no obvious reason not to reveal the Grandmaster's return if it's happening. Although, at this point, it seems like the movie is getting more mileage out of the question than it likely would if the truth were known. So maybe that's why we don't know for sure. We'll find out, what way or the other, when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters in February of next year.