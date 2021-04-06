Jeff Goldblum And Sam Neill Are Having Fun With Those Thor: Love And Thunder Rumors

However, it i interesting that if Jeff Goldblum is in Thor: Love and Thunder that fact hasn't been made public. We know about so many other actors, like Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, who are appearing in the film; there's no obvious reason not to reveal the Grandmaster's return if it's happening. Although, at this point, it seems like the movie is getting more mileage out of the question than it likely would if the truth were known. So maybe that's why we don't know for sure. We'll find out, what way or the other, when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters in February of next year.